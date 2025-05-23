Detroit police chase ends after driver crashes into school bus

SUV crashes into building in Redford; holiday travel peak times; and more top stories

SUV crashes into building in Redford; holiday travel peak times; and more top stories

SUV crashes into building in Redford; holiday travel peak times; and more top stories

Detroit police say a police chase Friday on the city's west side ended after the driver crashed into a school bus with three teens inside and another vehicle.

Captain Shannon Hampton says that at about 3:15 p.m., officers were on Mettetal Street and Fullerton Avenue conducting an investigation when they spotted the people they were looking for coming out of a house. Hampton says the individuals got into a car and drove head-on into a police car before taking off.

Hampton says the suspects traveled to Fullerton Avenue and Meyers Road, where the suspect vehicle crashed into a school bus. The vehicle struck a second car before the suspects got out and ran away. Police arrested the suspects after a brief foot chase, Hampton says.

Investigators recovered a handgun, cash and drugs. Hampton says the two suspects suffered minor injuries. No one else was reported to be hurt.

Hampton says the incident is not connected to Thursday's shooting in Redford Township that injured Detroit rapper Skilla Baby. In that shooting, Redford police say the 26-year-old, whose real name is Trevon Gardner, "suffered three non-fatal gunshot wounds" before he crashed his car into a building.

Police say Gardner is expected to make a full recovery.