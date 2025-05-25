Woman dead after fleeing driver crashes into 2 vehicles in Warren, police say

SUV crashes into building in Redford; holiday travel peak times; and more top stories

A 71-year-old woman is dead and a motorist is in custody after a pursuit in Warren, Michigan, Saturday night.

According to the Warren Police Department, two officers in a patrol car saw a motorist driving a Chrysler 300 recklessly in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and Miller Drive around 9:33 p.m. The driver fled when the officers tried to stop them, resulting in the chase.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of 9 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avneue when the Chrysler driver hit two vehicles, one of which was driven by the woman. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died, police say.

The Chrysler driver was taken into custody by officers after attempting to run from the crash scene.

The people in the other vehicle hit were not seriously injured, police say, though the exact number of people in that vehicle is unknown.

Police say the intersection was expected to be closed for several hours while officers investigated the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.