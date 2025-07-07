Watch CBS News
Westland man charged in alleged road rage assault of 85-year-old Dearborn man

Joseph Buczek
A Westland man has been arraigned in connection with the alleged road rage assault of an 85-year-old Dearborn man last week. 

John Kreitner, 55, is charged with one count of aggravated assault. 

Dearborn police responded to the area of Michigan Avenue near Nowlin Street at about 4 p.m. on July 4 for a report of a road rage incident and assault.

Police say the 85-year-old man was physically assaulted after an altercation and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The man was treated at an area hospital for his injuries.

Witnesses told police that the suspect left the area eastbound on Michigan Avenue. 

Investigators identified Kreitner as a suspect by using surveillance systems from area businesses. Kreitner was arrested on July 5. 

"Such violence is completely unacceptable in our city and we will use all resources to pursue justice for victims and their families," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "We again thank witnesses who aided our investigation and the local business for the use of their surveillance footage that helped us identify and arrest the suspect."

Kreitner was arraigned Monday and given a $20,000 bond. He's back in court for a probable cause conference on July 16. 

