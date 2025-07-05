Dearborn police arrest suspect in alleged road rage assault of 83-year-old

A suspect is in custody in connection with the alleged road rage assault of an 83-year-old Dearborn resident on Friday.

Dearborn police responded to the area of Michigan Avenue near Nowlin Street around 4 p.m. Friday for a report of a road rage incident and assault.

Police say the 83-year-old was physically assaulted after an altercation and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was treated at an area hospital for their injuries.

Witnesses told police that the suspect was driving a dark green, older model Chevrolet or GMC truck and left the area eastbound on Michigan Avenue.

With the help of area businesses and their surveillance systems, investigators identified a person of interest, who was arrested on Saturday.

"This incident is a reminder that violence on our roadways will not be tolerated," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "We are grateful to the good Samaritans and local businesses who quickly stepped up to support our investigation and bring the suspect into custody. We wish the victim a full and speedy recovery."

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2241 or submit tips anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.