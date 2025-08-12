West Nile virus confirmed among mosquitoes in Windsor, Ontario

The West Nile virus has been confirmed among mosquitoes in several Michigan counties this summer, and now the virus also been found among insects across the Canadian border in Windsor, Ontario.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported Monday that while it has not found any human cases in the Windsor area this year, it has "identified positive mosquito pools in our community."

Earlier this year in Michigan, health officials found mosquitoes with the West Nile virus in Bay, Kalamazoo, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Saginaw, Tuscola and Wayne counties. On a related detail, mosquitoes were found with the John Cunningham virus in Bay, Kalamazoo, Macomb, Ottawa, Saginaw and Washtenaw counties.

There also has been one human case of West Nile Virus confirmed among a human this year, with that case in Livingston County.

Mosquitoes can become infected if they bite a bird that is infected with the virus. If the infected mosquitoes then bite humans, the Macomb County health department explained, the disease can be transmitted to people.

Preventing exposure to West Nile virus

Prevention recommendations for West Nile virus focus on preventing exposure to mosquito bites – such as making sure door and window screens are in good repair, removing any standing water outside that mosquitoes might breed in, as using insect repellent when outside during times and locations when they are active

What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?

Most people who are infected with WNV do not experience any symptoms or have a mild illness that could include a high fever, muscle weakness, confusion and severe headache. However, in some people, WNV can cause serious disease-causing inflammation and swelling of the brain.

People over 50 are more likely to develop serious or life-threatening symptoms of WNV.

The above video originally aired on Sept. 24, 2024.

contributed to this report.