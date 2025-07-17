West Nile virus confirmed among mosquitoes in West Michigan

A second Michigan county has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus among its local mosquito populations this year.

The Kent County Health Department in Grand Rapids, has found the West Nile virus in three communities in its jurisdiction – Grand Rapids, Walker and Plainfield Township. The report issued Thursday said this was the first such detections in that West Michigan region.

West Nile virus has already been found this year among mosquitoes in Metro Detroit, specifically in Macomb County.

Neither county has reported any human cases this year. The mosquito populations were tested through routine surveillance programs.

"These detections are a reminder that local mosquitoes are active and capable of spreading illness," said Brendan Earl, Supervising Sanitarian at Kent County Health Department. "By taking simple precautions like applying insect repellent and eliminating standing water around your home, residents can significantly reduce their risk while still enjoying the outdoors."

West Nile virus is a leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. While many people have no symptoms, others can develop a flu-like illness or serious complications.

Prevention tips

To prevent getting West Nile Virus through a mosquito bite, the health department issues the following recommendations:

Mosquitoes are most active from dusk to dawn. Those who are outside during that time should wear long pants and long sleeves to protect their skin.

Use an insect repellent that contains DEET or picaridin on clothing and exposed skin.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests the use of oil of lemon eucalyptus should people prefer a more natural repellant.

Any buckets, pools or pet dishes that hold standing water should be kept empty or changed frequently to prevent mosquitoes from using that water to lay eggs.

Window and door screens should be kept in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from entering inside.

The above video first aired Sept. 25, 2024.