West Nile Virus confirmed among mosquitoes in Macomb County

West Nile Virus has been confirmed for the first time this summer among mosquitoes in Macomb County, Michigan, local health officials said Thursday.

So far, there have been no confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus disease in Michigan.

But the Macomb County Health Department said the virus is considered "endemic" in Macomb County in that it is regularly found among local mosquito populations. Because of those circumstances, the health department tests areas during spring and summer where mosquito populations are known to congregate.

One of those samplings detected the presence of the virus.

"This discovery by our surveillance team is important because it lets us know that this season's mosquitoes are now carrying the virus – which could spread to humans," Andrew Cox, director/health officer of Macomb County Health and Community Services, said in the announcement.

Mosquitoes can become infected if they bite a bird that is infected with the virus. If the infected mosquitoes then bite humans, the health department explained, the disease can be transmitted to people.

Many of those who are infected will have few to mild symptoms, such as fever or headache. But some people can develop serious complications such as encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain, or meningitis, which is inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord.

People who are at greatest risk of becoming seriously ill include those age 50 and older, those who have received an organ transplant, or those with certain medical conditions such as diabetes or hypertension.

Prevention tips

To prevent getting West Nile Virus through a mosquito bite, the health department issues the following recommendations:

Mosquitoes are most active from dusk to dawn. Those who are outside during that time should wear long pants and long sleeves to protect their skin.

Use an insect repellent that contains DEET or picaridin on clothing and exposed skin.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests the use of oil of lemon eucalyptus should people prefer a more natural repellant.

Any buckets, pools or pet dishes that hold standing water should be kept empty or changed frequently to prevent mosquitoes from using that water to lay eggs.

Window and door screens should be kept in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from entering inside.

The above video first aired Sept. 25, 2024.