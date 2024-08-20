West Bloomfield officials looking for refunds for trash services by GFL

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — It could be a win for those living in West Bloomfield Township.

After enduring trash woes from GFL (Green for Life) in June and July, township leaders are hoping to compensate residents who dealt with this.

Several counties and cities in Metro Detroit dealt with trash disruptions from GFL during June and most of July.

In West Bloomfield Township, leaders are hoping to get residents refunds of $20 per household and compensate the staff who took thousands of complaints over the phone.

"This is all about the residents," said West Bloomfield Township Supervisor Steve Kaplan. "Residents receiving abysmal service."

West Bloomfield Township residents said trash service has run much smoother since Priority Waste officially took over GFL; however, there was a tough stretch of about six weeks of disruptions.

"During the month of June and the first two weeks of July, the township was averaging over 300 calls a day from residents complaining about their garbage not having been picked up," said Kaplan.

Rachel Kapen is one example of someone who was blindsided by the lack of trash pickup, but happy things got better.

"Very bad," said Kapen. "We were not used to it before, but all of the sudden it doesn't come. My son usually brings it out and everything. It doesn't come. We were surprised. What happened? Then we read about it and the change of companies. The change came, and everything is great. That is all I can tell you."

To West Bloomfield Township Supervisor Steve Kaplan, the change was great, but what led up to that affected thousands. The $20 refund would be credited to almost 20,000 home accounts and be covered by a $1.5 million performance bond.

"They pay about $260 per year to GFL, so that means each resident in our view is entitled to a 20-dollar credit against future invoices," said Kaplan.

We asked Kaplan what residents have said to him about the decision to demand money from GFL.

"Two comments," said Kaplan. "First they are pleased that the township is looking after their interests, and secondly, they feel a strong message has to be sent to the waste hauling community that if you don't perform, there could be negative ramifications."

The remaining funds from the bond would help pay the staff who had to take thousands of calls from those unhappy with their trash service.

GFL and Priority Waste could not be reached for comment.

Kaplan is still waiting to get a response from GFL, and if he does not hear back promptly, litigation will take place in circuit court.