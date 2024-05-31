Southeast Michigan cities hit by major residential trash pick-up change

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Trash pick-up is undergoing a massive transition across Southeast Michigan.

This week, GFL Environmental informed customers that it's selling its residential collection services to Priority Waste.

West Bloomfield Township is one of 75 municipalities affected by the change that takes effect on July 1.

Township Supervisor Steve Kaplan says some GFL drivers have already left to take jobs with priority waste, leaving GFL struggling to keep up with its current workload, so trash is piling up, and so are the frustrations.

"We've answered in the last three days over 700 calls from people wondering when their garbage is going to be picked up. Why do we answer those calls? Because if we don't, it means that the residents will call GFL, the main number, and they'll be placed on hold for maybe 60 minutes and then talk to somebody with a bad attitude who doesn't know when the next pickup will be," Kaplan said.

West Bloomfield Township is focusing on ensuring a smooth transition, including maintaining the existing four-day pickup schedule, which residents have relied on for years.

They have yet to meet with Priority Waste but are planning to make several demands, including a $10 reimbursement for residents due to the missed pickups so far.

"Not only do you have the odor, but sometimes animals will penetrate the garbage bags and spread the food around," Kaplan said.

While the announcement from GFL caught some dozens of municipalities off-guard, in Canton Township, they were already planning to switch to priority waste starting on July 29.

"They have many cameras, and they use technology. So their technology will find the route. So once they get used to the routes, the trucks will help them drive to where they need to go. And that's important because when you have resource issues and you put substitutions in, you get a lot of missed pickups because they drive by the courts. Canton Township has a lot of courts and a lot of little hidden neighborhoods. And that was some of our issues. But I think this will help," said Anne Marie Graham-Hudak, Canton Township Supervisor.

CBS News Detroit reached out to GFL, asking about the transition and the delays, but hasn't heard back.