Trash pick up delays continue across Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Two weeks after Michigan-based Priority Waste purchased a residential trash service from Canadian-based GFL, some customers are still experiencing service delays.

"When Priority took over service in those 73 communities on July 1, we inherited all the issues that came with it. In some of these communities, they were between two and four weeks behind, and in one case, they were almost 5 weeks behind," said Matt Allen, Director of Public Relations and Government Affairs for Priority Waste.

Allen said that in addition to the service backlog, his company is dealing with many other issues related to the takeover.

"One of the issues that exacerbated the problem was that of the 535 vehicles we purchased as part of the take over (from GFL) half of them were not road worthy, maybe a little more than that actually, and we've been working diligently to get those things fixed," Allen said.

Of the 73 additional municipalities that Priority Waste took over, most of the areas have been caught up with service; however, some delays are still happening.

"It's never good to hold onto to trash for more than a week," said Washtenaw County resident Dennis Murray.

Murray said GFL's service became spotty long before the takeover, but he is hoping to get some clarification as to when Priority will begin regularly scheduled pick-ups.

"It's pretty upsetting not hearing any communication and when they're going to show up and pick it up," Murray said.

Allen said customers like Murray can expect to get back on track in the next seven days.

"And we're doing the best job in a very deliberate fashion to get us to a clean slate by next week," Allen said.