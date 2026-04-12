Hail, gusty winds possible Monday night in Southeast Michigan; NEXT Weather Alert Day on Tuesday

Widespread showers develop Sunday night as warm and humid air continues to move in from the southwest.

The highest rainfall amounts are expected in the Saginaw Valley and northern thumb.

CBS News Detroit

A warm week is expected with high temperatures well above average and periodic chances for thunderstorms Monday night through Thursday.

CBS News Detroit

Monday looks to be mostly dry during the daylight hours, with a few hours of clearer skies expected later in the afternoon.

CBS News Detroit

A marginal risk (1/5) of severe weather exists Monday night, with potential for large hail and gusty winds.

CBS News Detroit

Tuesday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day as the latest Storm Prediction Center Day 3 outlook shows a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather for all of lower Michigan.

CBS News Detroit

The timing of the storms looks primarily to be late Tuesday night through the overnight hours, with wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail and tornadoes all possible.

CBS News Detroit

Locally, heavy rainfall potential also increases during the midweek period before dry and mild conditions move in for Friday.

CBS News Detroit

CBS News Detroit

As many of the stronger systems appear to be moving through at night, be sure to have phones charged and alerts set.