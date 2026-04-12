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Hail, gusty winds possible Monday night in Southeast Michigan; NEXT Weather Alert Day on Tuesday

By
Stacey DuFord
Stacey DuFord
Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.
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Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

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Widespread showers develop Sunday night as warm and humid air continues to move in from the southwest. 

The highest rainfall amounts are expected in the Saginaw Valley and northern thumb.

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A warm week is expected with high temperatures well above average and periodic chances for thunderstorms Monday night through Thursday. 

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Monday looks to be mostly dry during the daylight hours, with a few hours of clearer skies expected later in the afternoon.

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A marginal risk (1/5) of severe weather exists Monday night, with potential for large hail and gusty winds.

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Tuesday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day as the latest Storm Prediction Center Day 3 outlook shows a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather for all of lower Michigan. 

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The timing of the storms looks primarily to be late Tuesday night through the overnight hours, with wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail and tornadoes all possible.

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Locally, heavy rainfall potential also increases during the midweek period before dry and mild conditions move in for Friday.

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CBS News Detroit
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As many of the stronger systems appear to be moving through at night, be sure to have phones charged and alerts set.

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