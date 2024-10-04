Wayne-Westland high schools take on Friday night football amid new safety policies

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — New measures are in place for some Wayne-Westland schools' home football games.

Following last week's incident at John Glenn's football game, things will be different at John Glenn and Wayne Memorial High School.

A fight at a homecoming game got out of hand, leading to several arrests.

"When you mess up, you got to pay for it, and when you mess up at a school event, then you won't be able to come here," Julia Lowe told CBS News Detroit.

Lowe is a big supporter of John Glenn's football team. Her grandson is on the varsity team.

With new policies created by the school district, she hopes the community can learn from them.

"We can't stop the kids from doing what they going to do, but if their parents were involved, it would be a different thing," she said.

Of the 12 minors arrested, two are charged with assault and battery on a police officer, according to Westland police.

Following the incident, the school district only allows five guests per football player, band member, and cheerleader. Each minor attending must have an adult present.

"Well, they said, 'I probably wouldn't get a refund until Monday,'" David Fitzpatrick said. Fitzpatrick was unaware of the new protocols.

The new measures also caused fewer crowds at Wayne Memorial's homecoming game. Some in attendance watched outside the gates.

Extra spectators aren't allowed at games until further notice. In addition to Lowe, several parents told CBS News Detroit they appreciate the district's quick implementation of some policies as preventative measures.

"They need us to let them know what they need to do and not do, talk to them before you leave, text them that's what they like, text them and tell them don't go there and cut up because If you go to jail you're going to be there," Lowe told us.