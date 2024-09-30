12 juveniles arrested after fight at Michigan high school football game, police say

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a dozen juveniles were arrested after a fight broke out Friday night at a homecoming football game at John Glenn High School.

Westland police say multiple fights happened on Sept. 27 as people were leaving the football field and into the school parking lot. Officers gave verbal commands before attempting to break up the fights, resulting in several officers being injured.

"While attempting to break up the altercations multiple officers were assaulted, one of which being punched multiple times, and another being diagnosed with a concussion and strain to her neck muscles," Westland police posted on social media on Monday. "One of the officers who was assaulted also had their body worn camera stolen during the altercation. Follow up by investigators led to the discovery of the person responsible for the theft and the recovery of the body camera."

Police say 12 juveniles were arrested. Two of them were taken to the juvenile center on assault and battery charges. An investigation into the other individuals who may be involved is ongoing.

Mayor Kevin Coleman issued the following statement Friday after the incident:

"I'm aware of the reports of fighting that broke out after the Homecoming Game at JGHS tonight. Due to the large crowd size and the need for more units to respond, officers from a few neighbor cities were dispatched as well. Westland PD Chief Dawley has updated me that no students were seriously injured and that several arrests were made. That is all the information I have to share at this time."

Westland police say they have partnered with the Wayne Westland Community School District to create a plan to prevent similar incidents from happening.

The plan includes limiting guests to five people for football players, band members, and cheerleaders. Those students must also submit the names of their guests to their respective coaches and directors by the Thursday before the game. No other spectators can attend the games until further notice.

All guests permitted to attend must purchase tickets through GoFan or have a family pass and present an ID at entry. Officials say all minors must also be accompanied by an adult.

"Unfortunately, this problem is not unique to Westland as there has been a trend of issues at high school football games occurring in our region. The Westland Police Department understands the concerns that this incident has generated, especially for those that have children that attend these games," Westland police said.

The latest incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600.