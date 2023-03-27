Watch CBS News
Wayne State professor suspended after making threatening social media post

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Wayne State University English professor has been suspended after making a threatening social media post. 

Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson released the following statement Monday morning: 

Dear campus community,

This morning, I was made aware of a social media post by a Wayne State University professor in our Department of English.

The post stated that rather than "shouting down" those with whom we disagree, one would be justified to commit murder to silence them. We have on many occasions defended the right of free speech guaranteed by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, but we feel this post far exceeds the bounds of reasonable or protected speech. It is, at best, morally reprehensible and, at worst, criminal.

We have referred this to law enforcement agencies for further review and investigation. Pending their review, we have suspended the professor with pay, effective immediately.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 12:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

