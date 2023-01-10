Wayne County health department recommends masks at K-12 schools for 2 weeks
(CBS DETROIT) - The Wayne County Public Health Division recommends masks at K-12 schools for at least two weeks.
The department says the recommendation comes after the holiday season resulted in increased travel and indoor gatherings amid COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other viruses spreading in the United States.
Health officials say the masks are voluntary and temporary.
"The return from winter break presents a higher risk of transmission in the school-setting for not only COVID-19 but other respiratory viruses. Alongside vaccination, masks continue to be an effective tool to protect against the spread of these respiratory viruses," the department says in a press release.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wayne County is at medium risk for COVID-19.
To reduce the spread of illnesses, the department recommends the following:
- Everyone 6 months and older should get vaccinated against COVID-19 and Flu and receive the updated COVID- 19 booster as soon as possible. Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are the single most effective protection against severe illness and death.
- Stay home when sick and avoid being around others--especially young children and those at risk of severe illness. Wear a mask when unable to separate from others.
- If you have tested positive for COVID-19, stay at home for at least 5 days and wear a mask in public or around other people for at least 10 days.
- Keep a supply of COVID-19 tests at home. Test when you have symptoms, 5 days after being exposed to someone with COVID-19, before/after travel or gatherings, or before visiting someone at higher risk.
- Contact a healthcare provider if you test positive for the Flu or COVID-19. You may be eligible for treatment options that lower your risk of being hospitalized.
- Wash hands well and often.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or upper arm.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, especially when someone is ill.
In Washtenaw County, Ann Arbor Public Schools requires masks for two weeks. The district says the mandate comes after a surge in respiratory illnesses.
A letter from superintendent Jeanie Swift urges students and staff to stay home if they experience symptoms.
for more features.