Wayne County health department recommends masks at K-12 schools for 2 weeks

(CBS DETROIT) - The Wayne County Public Health Division recommends masks at K-12 schools for at least two weeks.

The department says the recommendation comes after the holiday season resulted in increased travel and indoor gatherings amid COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other viruses spreading in the United States.

Health officials say the masks are voluntary and temporary.

"The return from winter break presents a higher risk of transmission in the school-setting for not only COVID-19 but other respiratory viruses. Alongside vaccination, masks continue to be an effective tool to protect against the spread of these respiratory viruses," the department says in a press release.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wayne County is at medium risk for COVID-19.

To reduce the spread of illnesses, the department recommends the following:

Everyone 6 months and older should get vaccinated against COVID-19 and Flu and receive the updated COVID- 19 booster as soon as possible. Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are the single most effective protection against severe illness and death.

Stay home when sick and avoid being around others--especially young children and those at risk of severe illness. Wear a mask when unable to separate from others.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, stay at home for at least 5 days and wear a mask in public or around other people for at least 10 days.

Keep a supply of COVID-19 tests at home. Test when you have symptoms, 5 days after being exposed to someone with COVID-19, before/after travel or gatherings, or before visiting someone at higher risk.

Contact a healthcare provider if you test positive for the Flu or COVID-19. You may be eligible for treatment options that lower your risk of being hospitalized.

Wash hands well and often.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or upper arm.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, especially when someone is ill.

In Washtenaw County, Ann Arbor Public Schools requires masks for two weeks. The district says the mandate comes after a surge in respiratory illnesses.

A letter from superintendent Jeanie Swift urges students and staff to stay home if they experience symptoms.