Ann Arbor Schools require masks for the next two weeks

A mask mandate is back in effect for the Ann Arbor School District.

The superintendent of Ann Arbor Schools Jeanie Swift announced Sunday the district will require students and staff to wear masks indoors for at least the next two weeks.

In a letter sent to the school community, Swift said the mandate comes after a surge of respiratory illness such as COVID-19, influenza and RSV.

She said the mask requirement is to reduce the potential spread.

Swift believes it's one the best ways to keep people safe and avoid any disruption to in-person learning.

"We'll be able to now over these nine days to begin to monitor and to see what mitigation strategies are going to be needed to get us through the worst of the winter season," said Jeanie Swift, superintendent of Ann Arbor Schools.

The mask mandate will last through January 20th.

Below is the letter sent to the school community:

Dear AAPS Families, Students and Staff,

We are excited to welcome students and staff back from winter break on Monday.

On further consideration of the disruption caused for families when schools are closed due to illness and absences, and in light of the current health risks for our students and staff, we are updating the AAPS Health Advisory as follows:

Masks are required while indoors in AAPS schools from January 9 - 20.

The Ann Arbor Public Schools will require well-fitting masks to be worn by students, staff and visitors while indoors in AAPS schools, beginning on January 9th and during the first two weeks following the winter break. Extra masks are available at all school buildings for use by students and staff.

During this time of return from travel and social activities, the requirement of masks while indoors at school is a measure to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses and related absenteeism and to prioritize health and in-school learning, particularly at this transition time following the winter break. We all understand the critical importance of our students and staff being present for in-school learning on every day possible.

The CDC continues to state that "masking is a critical public health tool" that is especially effective in preventing the spread of respiratory illnesses in crowded indoor spaces. In December, the CDC encouraged masking in response to the surges in influenza, RSV, and COVID.

Additionally, as a correction to Friday's message, the bivalent COVID booster is available for youth ages 6 months and up. More detailed information is here.

In addition to wearing masks while indoors, we strongly urge families, students and staff to keep your student(s) home if experiencing respiratory symptoms, fever or vomiting/diarrhea. See When to Keep a Child Home from School Due to Illness.

If your child is diagnosed with RSV, influenza or COVID, please report their case to your school so that we may better understand the illnesses circulating in our AAPS school communities. (For COVID, report the case using this form and follow isolation guidance.)

For support with questions about sending your student to school or any of these illnesses, please contact your health care provider or your school nurse.

As we return to school in this new year 2023, we will continue to closely monitor absence levels and illness each day, and remain in close communication about next steps.

Thank you for your partnership in working together to support our students, staff, schools and this Ann Arbor Public Schools community we share.

-Jeanie Swift, Ann Arbor Schools Superintendent