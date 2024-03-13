Watch Live: Trial of James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter, continues with fifth day

(CBS DETROIT) - The trial of James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, continues Wednesday in an Oakland County court with the fifth day.

On Tuesday, the prosecution called six witnesses. Adam Stoyek, a detective with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, was the first witness called.

Jurors heard about the search that Stoyek and other officers carried out at the Crumbley's home and were shown a video of James and Jennifer Crumbley in the back of a police cruiser.

David Hendrick, a former detective sergeant for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, was the second witness to testify Tuesday. He was followed by Luke Kirtley, the owner of a coffee roasting company in Detroit, which is housed in the same building where James and Jennifer Crumbley were found.

David Metzke, a member of the Detroit Police Department, was the fourth person who testified and the first witness who did not testify during the trial of Jennifer Crumbley. Metzke is a member of DPD's SWAT team, and footage from his body cam from the night of the Crumbleys being apprehended was shown to the jury.

William Creer, a crime scene investigator with DPD, and Timothy Willis, a detective lieutenant with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and lead detective on the case, testified.

James Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors accuse him of purchasing the gun used in the shooting for his son and not getting his son the treatment he needed for his mental health struggles despite his requests for help.

James Crumbley's trial comes on the heels of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the shooter, who was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in February. She will be sentenced on April 9.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged in the Oxford High School shooting where their son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured seven other people on Nov. 30, 2021.

The shooter was sentenced in December 2023 to life in prison without parole.

CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage of the trial each day, beginning at 9 a.m.

