Watch Live: Trial of James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter, continues with fourth day of testimony

(CBS DETROIT) - The trial of James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, continues Tuesday in an Oakland County court with the fourth day of testimony.

On Monday, three witnesses took the stand for the prosecution. Shawn Hopkins was the first witness to testify. Hopkins was the shooter's counselor.

Nicholas Ejak, the former dean of students at Oxford High School, was the second witness to testify on Monday and was followed by Brett Brandon, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Defense attorney Mariell Lehman cross-examined all three witnesses.

James Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors accuse him of purchasing the gun used in the shooting for his son and not getting his son the treatment he needed for his mental health struggles despite his requests for help.

James Crumbley's trial comes on the heels of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the shooter, who was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in February. She will be sentenced on April 9.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged in the Oxford High School shooting where their son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured seven other people on Nov. 30, 2021.

The shooter was sentenced in December 2023 to life in prison without parole.

CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage of the trial each day, beginning at 9 a.m.

