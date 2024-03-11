ATF agent Brett Brandon testifies in trial of James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter

(CBS DETROIT) - The trial of James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, continues Monday, with the third day of testimony.

James Crumbley has been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting where his son killed four students and injured seven other people.

Shawn Hopkins, who was the shooter's counselor when the shooting occurred, and Nicholas Ejak, the former dean of students at the high school, were both called to testify on Monday.

Next up, special agent Brett Brandon was called to testify.

Brandon was one of the agents assigned to the case. He is a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, or ATF.

He has been with the ATF for nearly 15 years and has been a special agent for almost 11 years. Special agents assist with federal, state and local investigations for ATF that primarily regard the use of firearms.

He is assigned to the Pontiac Gun Violence Task Force, a partnership between ATF and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Brandon testified that he has been a part of hundreds of shooting investigations.

Federal firearms licensee (FFL) is the technical name for a federally licensed gun store, according to Brandon, who said there are guidelines that stores have to follow to be an FFL.

During this investigation, Brandon said he reviewed returns of seven cell phones, social media returns, financial information, fire records and surveillance footage.

Brandon said on the day of the shooting, he was at the ATF headquarters in downtown Detroit.

He said an assistant special agent in charge came into the office he was in and told him about the shooting because he knew Brandon was from the Oxford area.

Brandon said he went himself because he was so focused on getting to the school and didn't even think about waiting for his partner he typically worked with.

When he got to the Troy area, he joined a caravan of law enforcement officials.

When he arrived at the school, he said there were dozens, maybe hundreds, of law enforcement personnel in the vestibule area where the offices were.

He said that someone in their intelligence group relayed information that there were fatalities, and he assumed the shooter was in custody by the time he got there.

Once he checked into the school, he learned that the shooter was in custody.

He helped trace the firearm. Lt. Willis had a trash bin that had the murder weapon, several magazines, ammunition, and the shooter's cell phone.

Brandon said he understood evidence was placed there to keep it safe while they cleared the school.

He said he took photos to start the tracing process of the firearm.

After that, he began compiling facts for a search warrant affidavit for the Crumbley house.

He said that they identified the first owner of the firearm, who sold it back to the gun store before James Crumbley on November 26.

When someone goes into an FFL to purchase a gun, they must fill out ATF form 4473 and go through other background check steps. He also said in the state of Michigan, a person can register a handgun at the age of 18 but cannot purchase one from an FFL until they are 21.

Next, the prosecution asked Brandon about the handguns that James Crumbley owned.

In June of that year, Brandon testified that James Crumbley purchased a Cobra Derringer Classic and a Keltec P17 pistol within several days of each other. The one purchased on Nov. 26, 2021, was a 9mm Sig Sauer SD 2022.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald showed the murder weapon in court and had Brandon discuss firearm safety and the differences between the guns and different gun terminology.

Brandon said the law enforcement officials carry 9mm guns because they have potent rounds that can be used to neutralize a threat.