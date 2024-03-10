Watch Live: Trial of James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter, continues with third day of testimony

(CBS DETROIT) - The trial for James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, continues Monday in an Oakland County court with the third day of testimony.

On Friday, four witnesses took the stand for the prosecution on what marked the second day of testimony. Robert Koteles, a latent print and in-field crime scene supervisor with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office forensic lab, was the first witness called. Koteles is a 17-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

Koteles discussed his five-page crime scene report and said investigators found 14 fired cartridges in one hallway in the 200 Wing and an additional 18 fired cartridges in another portion of the wing.

Cammy Back, the office manager of a firearms store in Oxford where James Crumbley purchased the gun that was used in the shooting, testified second and was followed by Joe Brian, a detective sergeant with Oakland County Sheriff's Office special investigations unit and Oxford High School assistant principal Kristy Gibson-Marshall.

Testimony on Friday concluded around 2:30 p.m. after the prosecution ran out of witnesses they had scheduled to testify for the day. After Friday, Judge Cheryl Matthews said the trial is running ahead of schedule.

On Thursday, March 7, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said that James Crumbley made threatening phone calls while in the Oakland County Jail. His access to a phone and electronic messaging has now been limited to his lawyer. The sheriff's office did not go into detail about the alleged threatening statements.

The 15-person, all-white jury is comprised of nine women and six men. The jury is made up of a majority of parents who have dealt with mental health issues, and six jurors are gun owners.

James Crumbley's trial comes on the heels of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the shooter, who was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in February. She is scheduled to be sentenced on April 9.

James Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors accuse him of purchasing the gun that was used in the shooting for his son and not getting his son the treatment he needed for his mental health struggles despite his requests for help.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged in the Oxford High School shooting where their son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured seven other people on Nov. 30, 2021.

The shooter was sentenced in December 2023 to life in prison without parole.

CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage of the trial each day, beginning at 9 a.m.

