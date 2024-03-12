Former detective testifies about searching for James Crumbley after charges were issued

(CBS DETROIT) - The trial of James Crumbley continues Tuesday, with the fourth day of testimony.

Oakland County Detective Adam Stoyek was the first person called to testify, and he discussed searching the Crumbley's home after the Oxford High School shooting, where James Crumbley's son killed four students and injured seven other people on Nov. 30, 2021.

The second person called to testify on Tuesday was David Hendrick, a former detective sergeant for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. He also testified during Jennifer Crumbley's trial.

At the time of the shooting, he was working with the Fugitive Apprehension team.

He wasn't working on the day of the shooting but was asked to help locate James and Jennifer Crumbley on Dec. 2.

Hendrick said they learned that the parents had been staying at a hotel but that they had already checked out when they talked to the hotel staff.

They continued to check surveillance of known locations, and they located one of the Crumbley's vehicles at a hotel in Auburn Hills.

After that, Hendrick said on Friday, Dec. 3, they began constant surveillance on that vehicle.

Hendrick said late in the evening on Dec. 3, the Detroit Police Department found their other vehicle. Earlier that day, he had learned the parents were formally charged.

He gave testimony on going to the industrial building where the Crumbley's vehicle and then the parents themselves were found.

Hendrick discussed finding the Crumbley parents in the building and said the Detroit Police Department SWAT team handled the arrest, and they were turned over to Hendrick's team, who took them into custody.

The cross-examination began, and the defense said somebody who is accused of a crime can walk themselves into a court, with or without an attorney, and that attorneys can arrange for the person to be turned in to the court or police department on a specific day or time, and he agreed.

Defense Attorney Mariell Lehman asked him if he was aware that people were angry after the shooting, and Hendrick said he would assume angry.

When asked if it is "standard practice" for Hendrick's department to take a person into custody before charges are announced, Hendrick said it depends on the crime and the circumstances.

Hendrick confirmed he knew that James and Jennifer Crumbley obtained track phones, but he wasn't aware they did so to contact family.

Lehman asked Hendrick if he was aware that James Crumbley might walk himself in to be arraigned, and Hendrick said he had conversations with an attorney and wasn't sure what he could say. The defense continued asking if he knew about this, and Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast said that it could open the door to other things. Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews agreed.

Before his testimony ended, Keast said that Hendrick asked to locate the parents, not arrest them. Hendrick confirmed this.