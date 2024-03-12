Detective testifies in James Crumbley trial, discusses searching home after Oxford High School shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - The fourth day of testimony in the trial of James Crumbley continues Tuesday.

James Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting where his son killed four students, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana, and injured seven other people on Nov. 30, 2021.

The first person called to testify on Tuesday was Adam Stoyek, a detective with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Stoyek is assigned to the Pontiac substation. He has been a police officer for 12 years and a detective for around four years. He also testified during Jennifer Crumbley's trial, who was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter last month in connection to the shooting.

Stoyek was tasked with securing the Crumbley house after the shooting. He described the layout of the home to the jury and showed which two bedrooms were the shooter's.

There was an open Sig Sauer gun box and an empty 9mm ammunition box on the bed in the master bedroom, according to Stoyek.

The prosecution then played a video of James and Jennifer Crumbley in the back of a police car.

They can be heard saying things like, "Why are they here?"

James Crumbley then told a law enforcement official that the guns were locked in a black gun case in the dresser.

Stoyek said once a judge officially authorized the search warrant, he participated in searching the home.

Next, the prosecution showed images of each room in the home and had Stoyek explain each to the jury.

A photo from the middle bedroom shows shell casings in a plastic container on the nightstand and an empty bottle of whiskey on the floor.

The cross-examination began, and Defense Attorney Mariell Lehman discussed the in-car video and how James Crumbley commented to his wife about not speaking to a lawyer.

Lehman said that asking for a lawyer or wanting a lawyer does not mean anything besides that a person wants a lawyer with them, and Stoyek agreed.

Stoyek also agreed that James Crumbley was cooperative with law enforcement officials and told them where the guns were inside the house.

Lehman asked about a knife on the bed, and Stoyek confirmed it was a butter knife.

She also discussed the notebooks, and Stoyek agreed he didn't know what was written inside them.

Lehman said that even though Stoyek didn't find any other locking mechanisms, he couldn't confirm if there were any others in the house before police searched it, and he agreed.

Stoyek's testimony ended with the prosecution asking if James Crumbley ever told him if the Sig Sauer that was used in the shooting was ever locked up, and Stoyek said no.