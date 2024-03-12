Crime scene investigator testifies in James Crumbley trial, discusses evidence collected after parents were found

(CBS DETROIT) - The trial of James Crumbley continues Tuesday, with the fourth day of testimony.

Four people have testified on Tuesday so far, including a detective who searched the Crumbley family's house after the shooting, a former detective who was tasked with finding the parents, a business owner who saw their vehicle while authorities were looking for them and reported it to 911 and a police officer who responded to the building where authorities found the parents.

The trial comes after James Crumbley was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the Oxford High School shooting, where his son killed four students and injured seven other people. A jury found Jennifer Crumbley guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter in February. She will be sentenced on April 9.

The fifth person called to testify on Tuesday is William Creer, a forensic technician, or crime scene investigator, for the Detroit Police Department.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald asked him if he is a member of law enforcement and he said yes, but he is not a police officer. At about 2 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2021, Creer was called to the industrial building in Detroit, where James and Jennifer Crumbley were found.

Creer says there were news cameras and "heavy police presence" when he arrived, and then he and his partner were notified about what the case they were investigating involved.

He said he pointed out items that might be of interest to collect. His role involves collecting evidence and taking photos of evidence.

Creer took photos of the Crumbley vehicle, and the prosecution asked him about a photo with cigarette butts. He said they collected a total of 14.

He also documented photos of the art studio where the parents were found, including pictures that show the mattress the parents had been lying on when they were found.

In one photo, there is a Snipes clothing bag. It contained new clothing with a receipt.

In addition, photos show food items on a table in the studio, and of a backpack and smaller bag that were found. Creer also took photos of a pair of women's clothing, a syringe for medication for a horse, pills, a hotel room key, another receipt and a tote.