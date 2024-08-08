Intermittent water shutoffs scheduled for Washtenaw County neighborhood during road improvement project

Harris and Walz campaign in Michigan, Vance visits Detroit-area police station and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Residents in a Washtenaw County neighborhood will be affected by intermittent water shutoffs and local traffic delays while crews complete a road improvement project.

Over the next two weeks, the Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority (YCUA) will test existing water valves in the eastern part of the Sugarbrook neighborhood, including Andrea Avenue, Harry Street, McCarthy Street, George Avenue, Conway Avenue, Lynn Avenue, and Heather Ridge.

Crews will intermittently turn off the water between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a brief period, according to a release from the water authority. Residents are advised to contact OHM Advisors, Inc. or the YCUA if their water isn't back on after 30 minutes.

The construction project will begin on Andrea Avenue and move toward Harry Street and McCarthy Street. It is expected to be completed in the spring of 2025.

There will also be delays to local traffic and driveway access as crews complete underground work and make pavement improvements.

Residents are also advised that they may experience drops in water pressure and cloudy water during this time. If water appears to be discolored or has sediment, residents might need to clean faucet screens or flush water through an outside faucet or bathtub for a short period.

In addition, even though the water may look discolored, the quality isn't impacted.

Planned water shutoffs will also be scheduled in the future, and the water authority said written notice 24 hours in advance will be tapped to the front door of affected residences.

"Due to the nature of the work and the age of the existing water mains, emergencies can occur at any time that require the water to be shut off without warning for varying lengths of time," the release said. "Please call OHM and YCUA to report any loss of water."

Residents are advised to remove items such as sprinklers, trees, shrubs, flowers, small plants, rocks, edging, specialty mulches, or any other landscaping items from the right-of-way, as these items will not be replaced.

If sprinkler heads are marked with flags, crews will try to avoid permanent sprinkler systems.

Residents can contact the following numbers if they have any questions or experience prolonged water shutoffs during this road project:

OHM Advisors - Fraser Payne - Project Engineer - (734) 466-4502 - Leave a message, I will call back.

OHM Advisors - Mitch Belise - Lead Inspector - (734) 929-9707 - Leave a message, I will call back.

Verdeterre Contracting - Chris Brown - Project Manager - (734) 697-4166

YCUA - Scott Westover - Director of Engineering - (734) 484-4600 x 220. After hours, (734) 484-4600 x 316.