Michigan man found guilty of injuring 5-week-old daughter

(CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old man was found guilty of first-degree child abuse for severely injuring his 5-week-old daughter three years ago, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Officials alleged that Matthew Siladke injured the baby on multiple dates in July 2021, causing a skull fracture, more than 20 rib fractures, a displaced femur fracture, and neck and brain injuries.

Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

A jury convicted Siladke of child abuse after a six-week trial.

"We stand firm against the abuse of children, ensuring that those who inflict harm upon the innocent face the consequences of their actions," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 23.