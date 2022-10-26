Wales Township man killed in single car crash in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a driver, who may have suffered a medical episode, crashed in St Clair County and was declared deceased at the scene.

St. Clair County Sheriff's say that just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, a 53-year-old Wales Township man, driving a 2010 Honda Civic, crashed while exiting the expressway via the Welcome Center entrance.

Witnesses observed the vehicle to go over the entrance drive curb and continue into the marshy area where it collided with a large steel barrier, according to authorities.



The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time, neither alcohol nor speed appear to be a factor. The St. Clair County Accident Investigation Unit and the St. Clair County Medical Examiner's Office are continuing the investigation.