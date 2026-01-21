Volunteers step outside to help people experiencing homelessness in Metro Detroit

For people experiencing homelessness, it is never easy. But with the cold coming later this week, which Southeast Michigan hasn't felt in seven years, the need to help people without consistent shelter is greater.

Dozens of volunteers canvassed throughout Oakland County as part of the annual Point In Time count to offer transportation, emergency shelter, care packages and immediate support for anyone found outdoors.

"We take a lot of things for granted and this is a night to kind of bring awareness to what can really be for anyone," said volunteer Shawna Reynolds. "It's about honestly the fact that there's human beings sleeping out here in these unbelievably cold temperatures and hoping that they can make it through a night."

The outreach is a federally required effort led by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. On Wednesday, volunteers gathered at Lighthouse headquarters in Pontiac, where everyone was assigned a route and given supplies to hand out to people experiencing homelessness.

"Each year when we go out, we do take hand warmers, hats, gloves, socks, some necessities that they may not have access to," said Lakeesha Donaldson, the emergency shelter program manager at Lighthouse.

Donaldson told CBS Detroit that this volunteer work is invaluable, especially coming at a time when homelessness remains at historically high levels nationwide. In the most recent Point in Time count, more than 770,000 people across America were counted as homeless in a single night.

"It's important for us to get out and spread the word, let people know how they can connect, get help with the services out here and also shelter as well," said Donaldson.