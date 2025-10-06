Detroit mayor, police chief tout fewer homicides, shootings and carjackings since last year

City leaders are celebrating what they call a major victory in the fight against crime in Detroit. Mayor Mike Duggan said major crimes in the city are down compared to this time last year.

Duggan, joined by law enforcement officials from the county, state and federal government, touted new crime data Monday. The data revealed fewer homicides, fewer non-fatal shootings and fewer carjackings compared with numbers from the prior year.

The numbers are even more striking compared with 2022's figures. Homicides are down 41% compared to that year, non-fatal shootings are down by half and carjackings are down by 67%.

Duggan credited law enforcement partners, the city's Project Green Light, ShotSpotter, the police command center, and also community intervention groups, also known as CVI groups.

"From Day 1, what we have done is try and change decision-making. It is working," Duggan said. "You just look at the before and after numbers, and it has been dramatic what they've accomplished."

At the same time, the mayor and Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison were also asked about a Monday morning deadly shooting involving teenagers that happened in broad daylight.

"When officers got there, they saw two teens who had suffered gunshot wounds," Bettison said. "The 14-year-old did not survive. The other individual is 17 years old, and he did survive. But just like I promised before, with the technology and the best detectives in the country, I am very, very confident we will have the persons responsible very, very shortly for that."

Duggan was also asked about the possibility that National Guard troops would be sent to Detroit, to which he said he's already working with federal partners.

"What we have seen in the last six months from the federal government, in the stepped-up ATF, U.S Attorney, DEA resources, I would welcome more of that because that's what we need to bring down the violence long term," Duggan said.

While the numbers may reflect a drastic reduction in crime, according to the mayor and police chief, a lot of work still needs to be done. They're asking for more funding for community intervention groups moving forward.