Two arrested after vehicle theft at Troy car dealership, third suspect remains at large

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

Two suspects were arrested, another was last seen running away from a crash on I-75, as officers from Troy, Michigan, investigated an auto theft situation. 

The Troy Police Department said it found three suspects near Maple and Crooks roads about 3 p.m. Tuesday, and followed them to a nearby car dealership. Two of the individuals were taken into custody without incident, and court arraignments are pending. 

However, the third person sped off in a stolen vehicle. During the pursuit that resulted, two police vehicles were damaged. No officers were injured. 

The suspect drove off northbound on Interstate 75 before crashing near Coolidge Highway, between Crooks Road / Exit 72 and Adams Road / Exit 74. After the crash, the driver got out of the vehicle and ran off. 

Troy Police, with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, began a search for the suspect. 

"While the individual remains at large, we do not believe there is a danger to the public," the report said. 

Anyone with information to share with police on the vehicle theft and related circumstances is asked to submit the tips to 248-524-0777 or by emailing TroyPDCrimeAlert@Troymi.gov

