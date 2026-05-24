Vehicle crashes into CVS on Detroit's east side, manager says

A CVS store on the east side of Detroit is cleaning up after a vehicle crashed into it early Sunday.

According to a manager at the establishment located at 10652 Gratiot Ave., the incident happened around 4 a.m. They said three people were in what looked like a pickup truck that crashed into the side of the building.

The manager said the three individuals were after an ATM at the store but weren't successful. The machine was buried under the debris from the crash. After the collision, the group left the scene in the vehicle.

Police were at the store five minutes after the incident, according to the manager.

The store is closed through Monday, officials said, though the drive-thru will remain open during that time.

In January 2025, police said a motorist crashed a U-Haul truck into the entrance of a CVS on Detroit's north side. Investigators at the time said a group of males in the truck appeared to be trying to steal an ATM from the store on the 10000 block of West McNichols Road.

It wasn't immediately known if arrests were made in either incident.