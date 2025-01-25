Motorist crashes stolen U-Haul truck into Detroit CVS pharmacy, police say

Redford man charged with human trafficking, bridal shop owner sentenced and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Police are investigating after a motorist crashed a stolen U-Haul truck into the entrance of a CVS pharmacy in Detroit Saturday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened around 3:44 a.m. at the pharmacy on the 10000 block of West McNichols Road.

A group of males in the truck, according to Detroit police, seemed to be trying to steal an ATM machine from the store after the crash.

The group reportedly took off in another vehicle when officers showed up to the scene.

It's unknown if any arrests have been made.