Vape-sniffing dogs coming to Metro Detroit school district

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Lakeview Public Schools is expanding its partnership with Zebra K9s to include vape-sniffing dogs.

According to Superintendent Karl Paulson, they used K9s that detected firearms, explosives, and narcotics last school year and enjoyed great success.

"If I can get another set of hands, eyes, ears and a nose, it's going to have an impact," said Paulson.

The new endeavor will supplement the initiative started last year, which implemented an education program to warn students about the dangers of vaping, which Paulson told CBS News Detroit brought vaping in the middle and high schools down 15%.

Now they're hoping to see those numbers fall even further with the K9 partner named Moose.

"I'm not saying we catch everyone," Paulson said. "Dogs aren't everywhere all the time. Staff aren't everywhere all the time. But the chance that you're going to be caught is higher."

Greg Guidice, president and CEO of Zebra K9, said that's the entire point.

"If students know that the K9 is capable of detecting vape or firearms why run the risk," Guidice said.

The penalty for a first offense of being caught with a vaping device is a one-day suspension from school. That penalty will increase with each subsequent offense.

"Make the healthy choice. Make the smart choice. Don't destroy your brain with something your body is not ready for," said Paulson.

Lakeview Public Schools start its first day of classes with the new dogs present on Aug. 26.