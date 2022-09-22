University of Michigan nurses reach tentative contract agreement

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The union representing University of Michigan nurses says it has reached a tentative contract agreement after more than two months without a contract.

The Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council (MNA-UMPNC) says the agreement includes an end to mandatory overtime, an improved mechanism for enforcing contractual workload ratios, and competitive wages to recruit and retain skilled nurses, according to a press release.

The association says the 6,200 MNA-UMPNC members have been working without a contract since July 1.

"Through our months of solidarity and collective action, nurses have stood strong to reach an agreement that meets our members' priorities of protecting patients and investing in nurses so we can provide the best care possible," Renee Curtis, RN, president of MNA-UMPNC, said in a statement.

"MNA-UMPNC nurses want to thank our community for all their support and advocacy over the months. Our elected nurse negotiating team is unanimous in believing that this agreement is a win for everyone who cares about nurses and the quality of care at the University of Michigan."

In August, the association filed a lawsuit alleging that the university refused to bargain in contract negotiations over the workloads of nurses. The lawsuit also claims the university refused to discuss the number of patients assigned per nurse, which they say presents safety concerns.

Following the lawsuit, the nurses union voted to authorize a strike over the alleged unfair labor practices.