University of Michigan nurses authorize union to call strike over alleged unfair labor practices

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Nurses at the University of Michigan voted to authorize their bargaining team to call a strike over alleged unfair labor practices.

According to the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA), more than 4,000 nurses voted, with 96% voting yes. Members of the association's University of Michigan Nurse Council (MNA-UMPNC) voted over last week, and the votes were tabulated Friday.

With the majority in favor, the association say the strike could at any time.

"The vote shows that thousands of nurses are united in standing up for their rights and demanding respect," said Renee Curtis, RN, president of MNA-UMPNC, said in a press release. "We will not sit by while the university violates the law, especially when it comes to their refusal to negotiate over safe workloads. Nurses are ready to do whatever it takes to hold the university accountable."

The association filed a lawsuit last month, alleging the university refused to bargain in contract negotiations over the workloads of nurses and discuss the number of patients assigned per nurse, which they say presents safety concerns.

The association says the 6,200 MNA-UMPNC members have been working without a contract since July 1.

In a statement, Michigan Medicine says it was "disappointed" that MNA-UMPNC authorized the strike.

"This vote authorizes a strike, but no work stoppages have been scheduled. Patients can still expect to receive the same high quality care at our hospitals and health centers. We are currently planning to ensure safe staffing levels if a work stoppage occurs," read the statement.

Michigan Medicine says it put together a proposal for nurses:

A $245 million investment and 21% base pay increase over four years, including a 6% raise in the first year and 5% per year for the next three years

A $4,000 bonus for each member of the bargaining unit

Safely eliminating mandatory overtime

Expanded staffing guidelines to maintain our excellent, industry-leading staffing levels

"Nurses choose to work and build their careers at Michigan Medicine because they know we value them and invest in their careers. Our current hospital nurse vacancy rate at Michigan Medicine is 5%, compared to 17% nationally," the statement reads. "We are proud of our nurses and proud of the care we deliver. A work stoppage or strike is not in the best interests of our nurses, our organization and, most importantly, our patients. We believe we are close to a final agreement and are ready to invest the time to get there."