A timeline of Sherrone Moore's coaching career at University of Michigan

Sherrone Moore's career with the University of Michigan's football team began more than five years ago. But his career was cut short when he was fired on Wednesday for having an "inappropriate relationship" with a staff member, according to the university.

Things took a turn for the worse when Moore was arrested and taken to jail hours later after police responded to an alleged assault.

Here's a timeline of Sherrone Moore's career at Michigan:

2018

Michigan hired Moore as a tight ends coach in January 2018. He previously worked as the tight ends coach for Central Michigan University from 2014 until 2017, when he was named assistant head coach for the Chippewas.

Before Central Michigan, Moore spent five seasons at Louisville.

2021

Moore was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Michigan in 2021. Under his leadership, the Wolverines' offensive line won back-to-back Joe Moore Awards.

It was the first time Michigan won the award since its establishment in 2015.

The Wolverines ended the 2021 regular season with a 12-2 record and then a 13-1 record in the 2022 season.

2023

In August 2023, Moore was suspended for one game as part of the school's self-imposed penalties for violating NCAA rules. At that time, head coach Jim Harbaugh was also suspended for three games. Officials say the suspensions were related to recruiting infractions.

After his suspension, Moore filled in for Harbaugh as head coach for the third game of the season against Bowling Green, winning the matchup.

Moore filled in for Harbaugh a second time after Harbaugh received another suspension, this time by the Big Ten in relation to a sign-stealing investigation. Moore served as head coach for the remaining three games of the regular season, ending the season with an undefeated record.

The Wolverines would go on to win the National Championship.

2024

After the 2023 season, Harbaugh stepped down from Michigan to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in January 2024. At this point, talks of Moore taking over permanently as head coach had been circulating, and he was officially promoted to the position within days of Harbaugh's departure from the program.

Moore signed his contract in September 2024, nearly nine months after he was introduced as coach. He signed a five-year contract with a starting salary of $5.5 million

In his first full season as coach, the Wolverines ended the 2024 regular season with an 8-5 record. Although they did not make it to the National Championship, Michigan beat Alabama 19-13 to win the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Eve.

2025

Moore returned as head coach for the 2025 season with star rookie quarterback Bryce Underwood. The No. 1 recruit and Belleville High School graduate was initially committed to the LSU Tigers, but flipped to play for Michigan.

During the 2025 season, Moore was suspended for two games as part of the sign-stealing investigation. He was accused of failing to cooperate in the NCAA investigation and deleting text messages with Conor Stalions, a recruiting staffer who coordinated an off-campus, advance-scouting operation.

Michigan was eventually handed hefty fines as a result of the investigation.

Associate coach Biff Poggi stepped in to coach the third and fourth games against Central Michigan and Nebraska.

On Dec. 10, the university fired Moore, saying that "credible evidence" showed he was in an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. Just hours after his firing, Moore was detained for an alleged assault.

CBS News Detroit obtained 911 audio detailing the moments before his arrest. In the call, a dispatcher said a caller reported that Moore had been stalking her for months and appeared at a home and held a knife to his throat.

Moore appeared in court on Friday, Dec. 12, and was charged with home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering. Prosecutors alleged that Moore placed numerous calls and messages to the female staffer after she ended the relationship on Monday. The victim then went to the university and took part in an investigation.

Prosecutors allege that after he was fired, Moore went to the woman's apartment, barged in and grabbed several butter knives and kitchen scissors, threatening his own life. Prosecutors say there is no evidence to suggest that he directly threatened the victim with kitchen items.

Moore was released on a $25,000 bond on Friday and is ordered not to have any contact with the victim. He must also continue to undergo mental health treatment. Moore must wear a GPS tether, cannot leave Michigan without the court's permission and cannot possess any weapons or consume drugs or alcohol.

His next court appearance is on Jan. 22.

Meanwhile, Poggi will assume the role of interim head coach as the 9-3 Wolverines prepare for the Citrus Bowl against Texas on New Year's Eve.