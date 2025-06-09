University of Michigan drops private security group accused of surveilling pro-Palestinian students

The University of Michigan is dropping a private security company accused of surveilling students who participated in pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

Students claimed that undercover surveillance occurred over the past year.

Last week, CBS News Detroit spoke with a student who shot video of one of the alleged undercover investigators, whom he claimed the Ann Arbor school contracted through an agreement with Detroit-based City Shield Security Services.

Michigan senior Josiah Walker believes he was followed by undercover security because he protested the war in Gaza. Walker claims he repeatedly observed the same people and vehicles following and ultimately turned the camera around on a man, who in their first interaction in July 2024, allegedly claimed to have a disability. In their second interaction two weeks later, the man claimed Walker was attempting to rob him.

In a statement on Sunday, U of M Interim President Domenico Grasso said the university was terminating all contracts with outside vendors to provide plainclothes security.

"We recently learned that an employee of one of our security contractors has acted in ways that go against our values and directives. What happened was disturbing, unacceptable, and unethical, and we will not tolerate it," Grasso said. "Going forward, we are terminating all contracts with external vendors to provide plainclothes security on campus."

Grasso said the outside security firm was hired to "help us keep watch over our campus and enable us to respond quickly to emergencies." Grasso went on to say, "However, we are clear: no individual or group should ever be targeted for their beliefs or affiliations."

Public records show the university spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on City Shield services between June 2024 and September 2024. A university official told CBS News Detroit that much of the money spent went towards 24/7 security for university employees who've been subject to alleged hate crimes at their homes, offices and businesses that pro-Palestinian groups claimed responsibility for. Officials said that money also went towards hiring security for events and gatherings on campus.

Grasso urges anyone who witnesses or experiences inappropriate behavior by a school employee or contractor to contact university police or the school's Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX Office.

Meanwhile, the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for an independent investigation into the alleged undercover surveillance.

"This reported attempt by the University of Michigan to chill the free speech of anti-genocide groups through secret surveillance and alleged harassment must be investigated in an independent and transparent manner," said CAIR-MI Executive Director Dawud Walid in a statement. "Academic officials would never allow this type of outrageous behavior if those targeted were members of any other groups speaking out against genocide and for human rights."

In May 2024, the university broke up a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus, and several protesters were charged with trespassing. In May 2025, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel dropped charges against several protesters, including Walker, who faced two trespassing charges.

