University of Michigan regent's Southfield law office vandalized with pro-Palestinian graffiti

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A hate crime investigation is underway in Southfield after a group of people allegedly vandalized the law offices of Goodman-Acker early Monday morning.

Many of the messages spraypainted along the building echo demands from pro-Palestinian protesters that are growing by the week.

Even though one of the name partners for Goodman-Acker is a University of Michigan regent, he says this act of vandalism has more to do with his faith than his decision-making power with the school.

Surveillance video from the Southfield Police Department shows it took the group seven minutes to get their message across, arriving at Jordan Acker's business shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday. The University of Michigan regent is no stranger to confrontations from pro-Palestinian protesters, but he says this act crosses the line into criminal territory.

"I was not targeted today because I am a regent. I am a target of this because I am Jewish, this neighborhood is Jewish, and because some people, under the pretext of helping Palestinians, feel the obligation to single out Jews," Acker said.

Acker was not alone in calling the vandalism an escalation to previous attempts from protesters to urge the University of Michigan Regents to divest from companies protesters claim are benefiting from the Israel-Hamas war.

"This is a crime. They can make statements. They can protest in front of the building and walk down the sidewalk. They can have their signs. They can do everything the Constitution allows. But they can't do this," said Goodman-Acker partner Barry Goodman.

"We stand with our community, particularly our Jewish community, against this sort of violence — against this kind of terrorism. This is not acceptable," said Southfield Mayor Ken Siver.

While the messages spraypainted on the law office remain consistent with demands Acker heard from protesters for several weeks, he considers the method intimidation. For that, he plans to meet those responsible with a much more severe response than those who protested outside his home in May.

Police say the act is being investigated as a hate crime. Those at the podium on Monday emphasized the need for people to speak up if they have any information about the people behind these attacks.