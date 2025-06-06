University of Michigan accused of using undercover investigators to spy on pro-Palestinian students

There are new claims from University of Michigan students who say undercover investigators have been following and recording them due to their participation in pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

The students claim this has been happening for at least the past year.

CBS News Detroit spoke with one of those students who shot video of one of the alleged investigators, whom he claims the university contracted through its agreement with City Shield Security Services.

Josiah Walker is entering his senior year at U of M, but he says his junior year, when he served on the executive board of now-banned SAFEUmich, was defined by fear and paranoia. That was when he said he found out he was being followed by undercover investigators, who he believes targeted him for protesting the war in Gaza.

Walker says he kept seeing the same people in the same vehicles filming him and other protesters. He turned the camera around on this man who, in their first interaction in July 2024, allegedly claimed to have a disability, and in their second interaction two weeks later, claimed Walker was trying to rob him.

"It was extraordinarily racist of this individual to do what he did, and it was extremely ableist to do what he did, and it was also extremely dangerous because a bystander could have intervened more violently," Walker said.

The university didn't deny the surveillance accusations in a statement, and defense attorneys even planned on using the evidence in court when arguing several trespassing charges stemming from the pro-Palestinian encampment that was broken up in May 2024. Walker faced two trespassing charges that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel eventually dropped.

"It shows exactly what we've been saying from the beginning, that there's an underlying bias against Palestinian advocacy and pro-Palestinian voices at the University of Michigan," said defense attorney Amir Makled.

Walker claims these undercover agents were contracted with the university through a Detroit-based company called City Shield, and that business relationship is public on the university's website.

Responding to Walker's video, the university said in a statement, "The University of Michigan does not tolerate behavior by employees or contractors that demeans individuals or communities, including those with disabilities. We are disturbed by the behavior displayed on the video and are taking appropriate next steps."

Public records show the university spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on City Shield services between June and September 2024. Still, a university official told CBS News Detroit many of those dollars are going toward 24/7 security for university employees who've been subject to hate crimes at their homes, offices and businesses that pro-Palestinian groups have taken responsibility for. The officials said that money also goes toward hiring security for events and gatherings on campus.

Most recently, pro-Palestinian activists are thought to be behind the damage and vandalism of hundreds of plants at the university's famed peony gardens. The university also claims it never use security resources to target individuals or groups based on their beliefs, but the official I spoke to who didn't want to go on camera says this is different because many of the members of these pro-Palestinian groups are also being investigated for criminal activity that happen to stem from their beliefs.

CBS News Detroit reached out to City Shield for comment.

The University of Michigan issued the following statement on the incidents:

The safety and privacy of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors are of utmost importance to the University of Michigan. The University takes a layered approach to campus security and evaluates needs based on a range of factors, particularly during periods of heightened activity or concern. Security decisions are made solely to maintain a safe and secure environment and are never directed at individuals or groups based on their beliefs or affiliations. We do not comment on specific security tactics or operational details to preserve their effectiveness. The University of Michigan does not tolerate behavior by employees or contractors that demeans individuals or communities, including those with disabilities. We are disturbed by the behavior displayed on the video and are taking appropriate next steps. We ask anyone who witnesses or experiences inappropriate behavior by an employee or contractor to report it to DPSS or the Equity, Civil Rights, and Title IX Office. All complaints will be reviewed and addressed appropriately.