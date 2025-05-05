Dana Nessel dismisses charges against 7 pro-Palestinian protesters at University of Michigan

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has dismissed charges against seven people who were charged in connection with pro-Palestinian protests at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor last year.

Nessel initially charged seven people in September 2024 with resisting and obstructing a police officer related to the dismantling of an encampment on the university's Diag in May 2024. Those charged allegedly attempted to halt or push back police.

Despite dismissing the charges, Nessel said in a statement that she stands by her decision to initially charge those involved.

Nessel issued the following statement on her decision to drop charges:

"When my office made the decision to issue charges of Trespassing and Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer in this matter, we did so based on the evidence and facts of the case. I stand by those charges and that determination. "Despite months and months of court hearings, the Court has yet to make a determination on whether probable cause was demonstrated that the defendants committed these crimes, and if so, to bind the case over to circuit court for trial, which is the primary obligation of the district court for any felony offense. During this time, the case has become a lightning rod of contention. "Baseless and absurd allegations of bias have only furthered this divide. The motion for recusal has been a diversionary tactic which has only served to further delay the proceedings. And now, we have learned that a public statement in support of my office from a local non-profit has been directly communicated to the Court. The impropriety of this action has led us to the difficult decision to drop these charges. "These distractions and ongoing delays have created a circus-like atmosphere to these proceedings. While I stand by my charging decisions, and believe, based on the evidence, a reasonable jury would find the defendants guilty of the crimes alleged, I no longer believe these cases to be a prudent use of my department's resources, and, as such, I have decided to dismiss the cases."

Nessel's initial decision to charge the protesters was met with pushback from several Michigan leaders, including U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who called the charges a "shameful attack on students' rights."