Undocumented migrant living in Michigan sentenced to 24 years for creating child pornography

A 62-year-old man who federal prosecutors say is living in the U.S. illegally will serve more than 24 years in prison for creating explicit videos of children who attended a Michigan day care facility.

Jose Montoya, who lives in the Grand Rapids, Michigan area, was sentenced Monday to 292 months in prison for creating and collecting child pornography.

Montoya's child pornography collection was reportedly found by Google and reported to authorities. A group of investigators from Michigan State Police and ICE Homeland Security Investigations searched Montoya's home and electronic devices and found explicit videos he produced of preschool-aged children who were under the care of a day care.

At Montoya's sentencing, the mother of a 3-year-old who was allegedly victimized by the 62-year-old expressed her disgust and anger at the betrayal of trust.

Montoya's case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide effort to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

"We will continue to investigate any allegations of child exploitation that endanger our communities," said ICE HSI Detroit acting Special Agent in Charge Jared Murphey. "We will not tolerate illegal aliens who not only violate our immigration laws, but even more egregiously, also target children for exploitation. We will hold them fully accountable for all their crimes."

Montoya will be deported to Mexico following his release from prison.