What happens to purchased Spirit Airlines tickets if it shuts down? Michigan travel expert weighs in.

There's uncertainty around Spirit Airlines after it was announced that it may cease operations as soon as Saturday.

For travelers who have already purchased their tickets for an upcoming flight and who do, in fact, cease operations, experts say, there's not much you can do.

"If you paid with a credit card, you should get or will get a refund from the credit card company," said David Fishman with Cadillac Travel Group.

While Spirit Airlines claims it's business as usual, the attention it is receiving is quite unsettling for travelers.

"Monday, I'm flying from Seattle to Dallas on Spirit. I have a ticket already. I'm very, very anxious. I'm going on a cruise. I'd like to make my cruise," Gloria Brickhouse told CBS News Detroit.

There is still uncertainty about whether the Trump administration will swoop in at the 11th hour to help the low-cost carrier.

This wouldn't be the first time that the federal government has helped an airline. The government provided $15 billion to airlines for losses stemming from 9/11.

"One more chance for Spirit Airlines, and it sounds like they could be grounded forever," Fishman said.

Experts say to look for alternatives if you've already purchased your Spirit ticket. Airlines like Frontier have already said they're ready to support impacted travelers.

"'Perhaps they'll give you a discount or help you get home," Fishman said, also advising travelers not to expect much from other airlines, especially as rising jet fuel costs become a concern.

Fishman also says that if Spirit ceases operations, it would lead to less competition, creating fewer, cheaper options for travelers.

"Spirit is usually my go-to. Because it's cheaper, but Frontier sometimes is even cheaper, but Spirit is actually that middle ground where I can get a good flight experience, Louis Staton told us.

Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy last August. Experts say if you purchased your ticket before then and bought travel insurance, you might qualify for a refund if the company does, in fact, go defunct.