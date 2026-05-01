Detroit Metro Airport travelers react to Spirit Airlines potential shutdown

For many travelers, Spirit Airlines isn't just an option; it's how they get where they need to go.

Spirit's roots in Detroit go back decades, with the airline launching as a charter service in 1983. On Friday, CBS News learned that the airline could cease operations as soon as Saturday.

"I think that if without spirit or without like cheaper airlines, the price of other airlines is going to shoot up, and I think that'll be a big problem, especially for me, because I fly a lot," said traveler Lucas Trivedi.

As the airline faces ongoing financial uncertainty, passengers are now thinking about what may come next.

"It would have a pretty big impact. I mean, it's one of the flights that is completely direct. It's the cheapest option," said traveler Mariel Vargas-vonBreymann.

For many travelers, it's not just about convenience; it's about cost. They say that without lower-priced options like Spirit, flying home could become much more difficult.

For students, especially those traveling across the country, that uncertainty is already changing how they plan ahead.

"I mean, I'd probably have to pick the next cheapest way. I don't even know what I'm going to do, probably look at Expedia and find the cheapest option," said Vargas-vonBreymann.

"We wouldn't be able to fly as often as we do," said traveler Taylor Gonzales.

Gonzales says without lower-cost options, travel for her family could become much more limited.

"It would be like over $1,000 for us just for, like, one trip," said Gonzales.

At Detroit Metro Airport alone, more than 1.7 million passengers flew Spirit in 2025. In a statement, a Spirit spokesperson declined to comment on ongoing discussions, adding the airline is operating as usual.

For now, passengers say they're watching closely and hoping the airline can continue offering affordable options.

"I think it gives people freedom, and when prices go too high, it's just, I think it takes away people's freedom," said Trivedi.