UAW reaches verbal tentative agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - The United Auto Workers union and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan have verbally reached a tent agreement on Tuesday, coming closer to ending a nearly three-month strike.

According to a press release, the tentative agreement would include UAW-represented workers at BCBSM's HMO subsidiary and Blue Care Network of Michigan.

More than 1,000 UAW members walked out on Sept. 13. Workers will remain on strike as the agreement goes through the ratification process.

"President [Shawn] Fain and I have agreed in principle on the construct of a new collective bargaining agreement that would deliver significant income and job security for our unionized workforce," BCSM president and CEO Daniel Loepp said in a statement.

"On Wednesday, our bargaining teams will meet to formalize our agreement – bringing our employees one step closer to returning to work. I congratulate and thank President [Shawn] Fain for reaching out and working directly with me to get us to the starting line of the ratification process."

The UAW says the agreement includes reducing wage progressions to five years from 22 years, wage increases, a $6,500 ratification bonus for BCBS workers, a $5,000 bonus for Blue Care Network workers, and $1,000 inflation protection bonuses each year of the contract.

"Our members have proven that when workers stick together, they can achieve historical gains at the bargaining table." said UAW Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock in a statement. "There were difficult times during this strike, especially with the cold weather, but our members never gave up hope and they continued to stand with one another for as long as it took to enable our bargaining team to win an equitable contract that our members deserve."