UAW's River Rouge tool and die unit workers reach tentative agreement with Ford

(CBS DETROIT) — The United Auto Workers union announced that workers at Ford Motor Company's River Rouge tool and die unit have reached a tentative agreement with Ford.

The union says the agreement between Ford and UAW Local 600 improved job security "against the impacts of advancements in 3D printing" and eliminated wage disparity for skilled trades workers, "ensuring fair and equal pay across the board," according to a news release.

The UAW says the 500 local members will review the agreement and hold a vote.

"The members at the Rouge Complex understand the power of strength in numbers," UAW Vice President Chuck Browning said in a statement. "They stuck together and showed Ford that they were willing to stand up if necessary to win what they deserve."

The agreement comes hours before workers were expected to strike at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. The union said Ford failed to reach an agreement more than a year after the contract deadline, and members voted last week to authorize a strike if no agreement was reached.

Ford issued the following statement after the tentative agreement:

"We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement on a new local labor contract covering Dearborn Tool & Die employees at Ford's Rouge complex, home of the gas, hybrid and electric Ford F-150. Ford is proud to manufacture more vehicles in America than any other automaker. The local agreement is subject to ratification by the nearly 500 Ford Dearborn Tool & Die employees represented by UAW Local 600. Consistent with the ratification process, the UAW will share details with its members."