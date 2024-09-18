Ford's River Rouge tool and die unit workers will strike if contract issues not resolved, UAW says

Teen allegedly brings gun to Michigan school, Eastern Market cancels next tailgate and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) — The United Auto Workers union announced on Wednesday that members at Ford Motor Company's River Rouge tool and die unit will go on strike on Sept. 26 if an agreement is not reached.

The union says the automaker failed to reach an agreement with UAW Local 600 more than a year after the contract deadline. Some issues include job security, wage parity for skilled trades workings and work rules.

UAW members voted to authorize a strike that is set for 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 25. UAW Vice President Chuck Browning received authorization from President Shawn Fain to set the deadline.

Ford issued a statement, saying that the company "invested $15 million in the plant last year and we have been at the table problem-solving. Negotiations continue and we look forward to reaching an agreement with UAW Local 600 at Dearborn Tool & Die."

In Jackson, Michigan, more than 500 UAW members went on strike at Eaton Aerospace after their contract expired on Sept. 5.

The union says the members were pushing for a two-tier retirement system, quality health care and fair processes for scheduling and promotions, according to a news release.

The facility produces hydraulics equipment for civil, commercial and military aircraft.

Additionally, Fain announced this week they will hold strike authorization votes at one or more Stellantis locals after the company is allegedly attempting to move production of the Dodge Durango out of the United States. The automaker was also called out for the alleged delay in reopening the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois.