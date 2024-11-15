UAW supervisor accused of sexually assaulting employee at Michigan Ford plant

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 48-year-old UAW supervisor was arraigned in connection with sexually assaulting an employee at a Ford plant in Sterling Heights.

Angelo Joseph Lupo is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of unlawful imprisonment. All charges carry a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Officials allege that on Aug. 26, 2024, Lupo lured a young female employee into his office, where he confined and sexually assaulted her.

Lupo was given a $50,000 bond. If released, he cannot have contact with the victim and must hand over his passport.

"Our hearts go out to the victim, who showed immense courage in coming forward. Using a position of authority to exploit and harm another individual is a serious offense, and our office is committed to seeking justice on her behalf," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Lupo is back in court for a probable cause hearing on Nov. 27.