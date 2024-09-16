UAW accuses Stellantis of attempting to move Durango production out of U.S.

(CBS DETROIT) — The United Auto Workers union on Monday filed federal unfair labor practice charges against Stellantis at the National Labor Relations Board, claiming that the automaker is violating its contract commitments and attempting to move production of the Dodge Durango out of the United States.

The UAW says several local unions filed contract grievances against the automaker, saying Stellantis is refusing to provide information about its plans on product commitments made in the 2023 bargaining agreement.

The Durango is assembled at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit. Stellantis has a 14-brand portfolio, including Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Fiat and Maserati.

Union President Shawn Fain will address the issue during a Facebook Live at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The live stream will also be available on UAW's YouTube channel and other social media accounts, according to a news release.

"In our 2023 contract, we won major gains, including a commitment to reopen an idled assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, and to build the Dodge Durango in Detroit. We also won the right to strike over those commitments, if we have to," Fain said in a statement. "Now, Stellantis wants to go back on the deal. As a united UAW, we intend to enforce our contract, and to make Stellantis keep the promise."

Stellantis issued the following response:

"Stellantis has not received the filing, and therefore has not had an opportunity to review the charge. The Company has not violated the commitments made in the Investment Letter included in the 2023 UAW Collective Bargaining Agreement. Like all of our competitors, Stellantis is attempting to carefully manage how and when we bring new vehicles to market with a focus on enhancing our competitiveness and ensuring our future sustainability and growth. We will communicate our plans to the UAW at the appropriate time."

The UAW and Stellantis have been at odds this year after the union accused the automaker of delaying the reopening of the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois. The plant sat idle in 2023, but under the 2023 contract agreement, the automaker pledged to reopen the facility.

In August 2024, the UAW threatened to go on strike over the plant's delayed reopening, saying that Stellantis has been "unreceptive" to discussions about staying on track to open Belvidere and the violation impacts other commitments the automaker made under the contract.

On Monday, the UAW said more than a dozen local unions have filed grievances over the delay in the Belvidere plant reopening.

"Stellantis is one of the most profitable auto companies on the planet, and makes its money off of the American market," Kevin Gotinsky, UAW Stellantis Department, said in a statement. "UAW members generate that profit and build the product that keeps this company running. We will take action if necessary to stop Stellantis from violating our contract and abandoning the American worker."

Last week, Stellantis announced it was investing more than $400 million in three Michigan facilities, one of which will be used to build a fully electric vehicle. The investments are going to the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, the Warren Truck Assembly Plant and the Dundee Engine Plant, according to a news release.