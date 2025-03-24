U.S. border officers seize 116 pounds of cocaine at Ambassador Bridge

A Canadian truck driver was arrested last week after being caught with 116 pounds of cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit, officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Friday stopped an outbound commercial vehicle for an examination. Upon a physical inspection, officers reportedly found three garbage bags of suspected narcotics hidden beneath stacks of lumber.

Officers seized a total of 50 bricks of cocaine, which was confirmed to be the drug through subsequent testing. The truck and trailer were also seized. The driver is now facing federal charges.

"This is a testament to the quality of work performed by those who work tirelessly to combat transnational crime and stem the flow of dangerous drugs through our communities," said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon in a news release. "Border security is a team effort, and I applaud the outstanding work by our officers and our regional law enforcement partners."

Last week's drug seizure was the latest at the Ambassador Bridge.

In February, a Canadian truck driver was caught with 240 pounds of cocaine at Ambassador Bridge. Officers found five duffel bags under the bunk of the tractor containing several packages that were vacuum-sealed in plastic.

Officials have seized more than 1,300 pounds of cocaine at Michigan ports of entry in 2025.