U.S Attorney's Office holds "Second Chance Symposium" to help formerly incarcerated

(CBS DETROIT) - April is Second Chance Month, and on Wednesday the U.S. Attorney's Office hosted those recently released from prison to connect them with the resources they need.

"I did it. I took the money. I could've said no," said Jerome Allen, Detroit Pistons assistant coach.

Speaking on what some would consider a fall from grace, former University of Pennsylvania men's basketball coach and now current Detroit Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen shared his story of his role in a college admissions scandal.

He nearly lost everything after accepting money from a family to help get their son into school.

"I did it because of the sins of my own heart got in the way," he said.

He discussed his past and road to redemption as the keynote speaker at the U.S. Attorney's Second Chance Symposium at Wayne State University Wednesday.

Allen is an example of someone making the most of his second chance.

The symposium is hoping to inspire others to do the same while also connecting them with resources.

Daryl Woods spent decades in prison, but now helps those formerly incarcerated

He said getting housing, a job, and other resources can be a challenge for people who just got of prison.

"It's vitally important that they hear from those who are just as impacted so we can even serve them on a greater level," Woods said.

Dawn Ison, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, said helping people recently released from prison makes communities safer.

She said reentry is a focus of the Detroit One Partnership, a plan where city, county and federal law enforcement officials are teaming up to reduce crime.

"Giving returning citizens an opportunity to take full advantage of their second chance actually helps me with my job," she said. "It helps me to protect and serve because if they are working, productive and not committing crimes, that's better for everybody."

The Michigan Department of Corrections will host a job fair on Friday for people who were recently released from prison. It will be held at Goodwill Industries at 3111 Grand River in Detroit, from 10 a.m.. to 1 p.m.