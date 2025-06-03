Two women charged in alleged human trafficking ring at Metro Detroit massage parlors

Two women are facing human trafficking related charges after an investigation of sexual services provided at Metro Detroit massage parlors.

Runping "Lisa" Huang, 61, is charged with human trafficking enterprise-forced labor, human trafficking enterprise-commercial sexual activity, prostitution-accepting earnings, and transporting person for the purpose of prostitution. Chunxiu "Eva" Xu, 47, is charged with human trafficking enterprise-forced labor and transporting person for the purpose of prostitution.

Their arraignment hearings both took place on May 31 in the 46th District Court. Huang is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond. Xu is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $150,000 cash or surety bond.

The sixth-month investigation by the South Oakland Narcotics Intelligence Consortium (SONIC) began with a confidential tip and wrapped up May 28. Police from Novi, West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills and Shelby Township assisted with the apprehension of what was said at the time to be three people.

The prosecutor related in her press release that the SONIC Task Force checked on the circumstances at several massage parlors during the investigation.

"Victims reported they were ordered to provide sexual services and made to work 12-hour days, seven days a week. Victims did not speak English, had no access to transportation, and allegedly were made to turn over earnings," the report said.

As a result of the investigation, detectives identified three people believed to be responsible for managing and profiting from the criminal enterprise and took them into custody. The circumstances of the third person who was said to be taken into custody have not been reported.

This case is part of a long-range effort to coordinate investigations and hold suspects accountable for human trafficking activity, the prosecutor's office related. Oakland County has presented 27 such cases since last November on such charges.

"For too long human trafficking festered in the shadows of our communities while victims were fearful of being treated like criminals," McDonald said in her statement. "Law enforcement is working together to attack this problem with an unprecedented urgency. We will keep fighting to hold traffickers accountable and free victims."